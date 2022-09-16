This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Nebraska

Chicken sandwiches are classic. Due to how widely available this item is, it can be perfect for a quick stop in a fast food drive-thru during a road trip, or ordered with perfectly paired sides and topped with the finest ingredients at a nice, sit down restaurant on a date night. In addition to choosing your own toppings, some restaurants will even let you customize how spicy your chicken sandwich is made. Though this menu item can be found in restaurants all over the state, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best chicken sandwich in Nebraska can be found at Dirty Birds located in Omaha. The chicken sandwich that Lovefood recommended ordering is the OmaHAWT.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"Located in Omaha's Switch Beer and Food Hall, Dirty Birds does something incredible to its chicken. The meat is brined in leftover liquid from pickling green beans and cucumbers for two days, then it's coated in batter and fried to a perfectly golden-brown color – this process achieves a crispy, salty exterior with moist, tender meat that people love. The OmaHAWT sandwich combines the fried chicken with a Cayenne pepper blend, pickles and mayo, inside a brioche roll. Customers say it's hot but totally worth it."