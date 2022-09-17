Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds & Wife Aja Volkman Split

By Dani Medina

September 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds announced that he and his wife Aja Volkman have split.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," Reynolds wrote in a tweet on Friday (September 16). "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Reynolds, 35, and the Nico Vargas frontwoman, 42, got married in 2011, People reports. They share four children togetherArrow Eve, 10, twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5, and Valentine, 2. They separated in 2018. They reunited a year later to "rebuild" their relationship.

"I know that it’s been a crazy road," Volkman wrote on Instagram at the time. "It’s killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding. ... That’s what we have done. And now. Honesty. That’s all we need. Continue to rip the bandaid off baby. I’ll do it with you. I’ll walk right through it and love every minute."

The couple opened up to Parents about their separation in 2019. "We've been going through marriage counseling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong. Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex," Reynolds said.

