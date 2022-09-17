Mariah Carey shocked fans on Saturday (Sept. 17) when she randomly posted a TikTok with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

In the hilarious video, the singer is seen recreating the beginning of her iconic "Honey" music video alongside the actress and several other special guests. “Go eat a buffet” 😂 #honey #butterfly25," she wrote in the caption in reference to her album Butterfly celebrating its 25th anniversary. Fans in the comments had a mix of reactions, with some responding with confusion and others immediately recognizing the music video intro. "We recognize this from the “Honey” intro queen!" wrote one fan. "this is so cute omg," wrote another.

Watch the TikTok below: