Watch: Mariah Carey Shares Hilarious TikTok With Millie Bobby Brown
By Yashira C.
September 17, 2022
Mariah Carey shocked fans on Saturday (Sept. 17) when she randomly posted a TikTok with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.
In the hilarious video, the singer is seen recreating the beginning of her iconic "Honey" music video alongside the actress and several other special guests. “Go eat a buffet” 😂 #honey #butterfly25," she wrote in the caption in reference to her album Butterfly celebrating its 25th anniversary. Fans in the comments had a mix of reactions, with some responding with confusion and others immediately recognizing the music video intro. "We recognize this from the “Honey” intro queen!" wrote one fan. "this is so cute omg," wrote another.
Watch the TikTok below:
@mariahcarey
“Go eat a buffet” 😂 #honey #butterfly25♬ original sound - Mariah Carey
Earlier this week, Mariah unveiled all of the exciting plans she has in the works for the 25th anniversary of her album Butterfly. “#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album…Starting 9/16,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage featuring all of the surprises she has in store which includes eight new bonus tracks, a documentary on the making of the “Honey” music video, and more.