Avril Lavigne's Best Throwback Looks

By Yashira C.

September 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne has served us some incredible looks over the years. From her debut in the early 2000s donning baggy pants and chunky jewelry, to her signature hot pink and black style that she developed later on and that we all know and love. If you're curious about the pop-punk princesses' style evolution, we've compiled some of her best looks spanning the last two decades at concerts, red carpets, and more.

The "Complicated" singer recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her first-ever album Let Go and received a huge honor — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "This is probably one of the coolest days of my life," she told the crowd while accepting the star, adding "I can remember seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here."

Avril Lavigne will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Tickets can be purchased online.

See some of Avril's best throwback looks below:

Avril Lavigne
2002
Photo: Getty Images
2002 Fox Billboard Music Awards - Show
2002
Photo: Getty Images
2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Rehearsals
2002
Photo: Getty Images
Nickelodeon's 17th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
2004
Photo: Getty Images
Canadian pop singer Avril Lavigne perfor
2005
Photo: Getty Images
Over The Hedge - Premiere
2006
Photo: Getty Images
MTV TRL Presents Avril Lavigne
2007
Photo: Getty Images
Maxim Hot 100 Party
2007
Photo: Getty Images
World Music Awards 2007 - Arrivals
2007
Photo: Getty Images
Premiere Of Nokia Productions' Spike Lee Collaboration Film
2008
Photo: Getty Images
16th Annual Race To Erase MS Event - Arrivals
2009
Photo: Getty Images
2010 American Music Awards - Arrivals
2010
Photo: Getty Images
CAPTION CORRECTION-NATIONALITYCanadien
2011
Photo: Getty Images
Abbey Dawn By Avril Lavigne - Arrivals - Spring 2013 Style360
2012
Photo: Getty Images
iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Backstage
2013
Photo: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne In Seoul
2014
Photo: Getty Images
Opening Ceremony Of The Special Olympics World Games Los Angeles 2015
2015
Photo: Getty Images
2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Arrivals
2016
Photo: Getty Images
25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - VIP Area
2018
Photo: Getty Images
Operation Smile's Hollywood Fight Night Hosted By Brooke Burke And Manny Pacquiao
2019
Photo: Getty Images
UNICEF Masquerade Ball - Arrivals
2019
Photo: Getty Images
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
2020
Photo: Getty Images
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
2021
Photo: Getty Images
The 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Arrivals
2022
Photo: Getty Images
