Avril Lavigne's Best Throwback Looks

Avril Lavigne has served us some incredible looks over the years. From her debut in the early 2000s donning baggy pants and chunky jewelry, to her signature hot pink and black style that she developed later on and that we all know and love. If you're curious about the pop-punk princesses' style evolution, we've compiled some of her best looks spanning the last two decades at concerts, red carpets, and more.

The "Complicated" singer recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her first-ever album Let Go and received a huge honor — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "This is probably one of the coolest days of my life," she told the crowd while accepting the star, adding "I can remember seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here."

Avril Lavigne will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Tickets can be purchased online.

See some of Avril's best throwback looks below: