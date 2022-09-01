Avril Lavigne Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Recreates Old Photo
By Sarah Tate
September 1, 2022
Congrats to the Pop Punk Queen!
Avril Lavigne received a big honor on Wednesday (August 31) as she unveiled her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 20 years after she burst onto the scene with her hit debut album Let Go. The "Sk8er Boi" singer rocked a pink and green plaid suit for the main event, but eventually ditched her blazer in favor of a sweatshirt stating, "Skateboarding is not a crime." The hoodie is the same one she wore years ago while laying by another star of the WoF, a moment she recreated with her own star, the Daily Mail reports.
"This is probably one of the coolest days of my life," she told the crowd, adding, "I can remember seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here."
Lavigne, who got her start as a teen, hopes her story can be an inspiration for other young people hoping to follow their dreams.
"I hope that the next 16-year-old from their small town who comes to Hollywood one day full of hopes and dreams sees this star and thinks to themselves, 'oh my God, my name could be there one day too,'" she said.
She shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram of her posing alongside the star joined by several friends like Machine Gun Kelly, Joel Madden and fiancé Mod Sun, among others.
"Look Mom. I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," she captioned the photo set.
Friends and colleagues flooded her comments to show support, with many calling her "iconic" and saying the moment is "sooooo deserved." Mod Sun left his own comment on the post, sweetly congratulating his fiancée.
"A moment that lives on forever," he wrote. "So absolutely proud of u + this is so deserved! Congrats my love."
Avril Lavigne will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Tickets can be purchased online.
She will also be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Tickets can be found online.