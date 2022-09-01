Avril Lavigne Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Recreates Old Photo

Congrats to the Pop Punk Queen!

Avril Lavigne received a big honor on Wednesday (August 31) as she unveiled her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 20 years after she burst onto the scene with her hit debut album Let Go. The "Sk8er Boi" singer rocked a pink and green plaid suit for the main event, but eventually ditched her blazer in favor of a sweatshirt stating, "Skateboarding is not a crime." The hoodie is the same one she wore years ago while laying by another star of the WoF, a moment she recreated with her own star, the Daily Mail reports.

"This is probably one of the coolest days of my life," she told the crowd, adding, "I can remember seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here."

Lavigne, who got her start as a teen, hopes her story can be an inspiration for other young people hoping to follow their dreams.

"I hope that the next 16-year-old from their small town who comes to Hollywood one day full of hopes and dreams sees this star and thinks to themselves, 'oh my God, my name could be there one day too,'" she said.