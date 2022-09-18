Grimes Just Underwent Major Cosmetic Surgery

By Katrina Nattress

September 18, 2022

Last month, Grimes hinted that she was interested in two distinct body modification surgeries: vampire teeth and elf ears. Over the weekend she shared a photo on Twitter that seems to confirm she went through with the latter.

"I did smthn crazy!" she captioned the picture, which shows the electronic artist laying on a table with her head wrapped up in bandages.

Though she didn't explicitly state that she underwent the elf ear procedure, Grimes did share a follow-up tweet revealing she was at a plastic surgery clinic. “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time," she wrote, referring to her recently announced new album Book 1. "I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist"

Though she's working on new music, Grimes has stated that she also has “a full body tattoo plan in the works” and that “these next few years will be spent doing al [sic] my dream body mods.”

Earlier this year, Grimes revealed she and Elon Musk welcomed their second child together via surrogate. See her photo below.

