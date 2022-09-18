Tom Brady To Get Special Veteran Exemption In 2022
By Jason Hall
September 18, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly get a veteran rest day each week during the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport.
"It is a new reality for Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. He took Wednesday off this past week, a veteran rest day, personal day. My understanding after talking to several sources is that this is going to be the way it's going to be for Tom Brady this entire season," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Sunday (September 18) morning. "For the first time in his illustrious career he is getting a day off every single week."
From @NFLGameDay: #Bucs QB Tom Brady will get a veteran rest day once a week this season. As for the #Saints, a Malibu meeting between WR Michael Thomas and new coach Dennis Allen worked to build trust and fix the relationship between Thomas and the organization. pic.twitter.com/dhA5smh69R— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022
Rapoport added that the Buccaneers believe Brady will come back stronger with the additional rest day.
Brady took a more than 10-day absence from the team during the preseason, which was initially reported by Rapoport on August 11.
Brady, who turned 45 in August, announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,732) and touchdowns (625), as well as quarterback wins (244), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.