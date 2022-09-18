Trey Lance's Injury Status Revealed

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken right ankle and will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Kyle Shannon announced on Sunday (September 18).

"Kyle Shanahan has confirmed QB Trey Lance has suffered a broken right ankle and will require season-ending surgery," the 49ers' official Twitter account posted. "Join us in wishing Trey a speedy recovery #IGYB."

Lance was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after throwing for 30 yards on 2 of 3 passing, as well as recording 13 yards on three rushing attempts.

The second-year quarterback kept the ball on a zone-read play and was hit by Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton, with Lance appearing to fall awkwardly.