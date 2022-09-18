Trey Lance's Injury Status Revealed
By Jason Hall
September 18, 2022
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken right ankle and will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Kyle Shannon announced on Sunday (September 18).
"Kyle Shanahan has confirmed QB Trey Lance has suffered a broken right ankle and will require season-ending surgery," the 49ers' official Twitter account posted. "Join us in wishing Trey a speedy recovery #IGYB."
Lance was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after throwing for 30 yards on 2 of 3 passing, as well as recording 13 yards on three rushing attempts.
The second-year quarterback kept the ball on a zone-read play and was hit by Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton, with Lance appearing to fall awkwardly.
Former starter Jimmy Garoppolo took over in Lance's absence and led San Francisco to a 27-7 win against their NFC West Division rivals.
Garoppolo finished Sunday's game with 154 yards on 13 of 21 passing, as well as five rushing yards on four attempts, which included a quarterback sneak to give San Francisco its final touchdown within the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.
The 49ers recently agreed to a reworked contract with Garoppolo to keep him for the 2022 season, despite having moved on to Lance, the team's former No. 3 overall pick, during the offseason.