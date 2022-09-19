Cardi B Happily Shows Off Sweet Gift From Beyoncé

By Yashira C.

September 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B took to social media on Monday (Sept. 19) to show off the sweet gift Beyonce sent to her just a few weeks before her birthday.

The "Up" rapper shared the video to Twitter revealing a vinyl copy of Renaissance complete with a handwritten personalized message. “To: Cardi B,” reads the note from Bey. “Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé."

“Look what Beyoncé sent me, read it b—h,” Cardi responded excitedly. "It’s so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it," she continued. “Anybody who gets motherf–king next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf–king sight. I just wanna say thank you so much. I feel so special.”

Take a look at the video below:

Cardi recently revealed that she got new tattoos dedicated to her kids Kulture and Wave during an Instagram live. “I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” she said before sharing a tattoo of Wave's name written in cursive red ink on the side of her face. “And I tatted my daughter’s name,” she added as she displayed the tattoo for Kulture on her arm.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.