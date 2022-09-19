Cardi B Happily Shows Off Sweet Gift From Beyoncé
By Yashira C.
September 19, 2022
Cardi B took to social media on Monday (Sept. 19) to show off the sweet gift Beyonce sent to her just a few weeks before her birthday.
The "Up" rapper shared the video to Twitter revealing a vinyl copy of Renaissance complete with a handwritten personalized message. “To: Cardi B,” reads the note from Bey. “Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé."
“Look what Beyoncé sent me, read it b—h,” Cardi responded excitedly. "It’s so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it," she continued. “Anybody who gets motherf–king next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf–king sight. I just wanna say thank you so much. I feel so special.”
Take a look at the video below:
Thank you Beyoncé❤️….sooo sweet and it means a lot 🥲 pic.twitter.com/YbVEQ6Z9Rc— Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 19, 2022
Cardi recently revealed that she got new tattoos dedicated to her kids Kulture and Wave during an Instagram live. “I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” she said before sharing a tattoo of Wave's name written in cursive red ink on the side of her face. “And I tatted my daughter’s name,” she added as she displayed the tattoo for Kulture on her arm.