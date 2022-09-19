Cardi B took to social media on Monday (Sept. 19) to show off the sweet gift Beyonce sent to her just a few weeks before her birthday.

The "Up" rapper shared the video to Twitter revealing a vinyl copy of Renaissance complete with a handwritten personalized message. “To: Cardi B,” reads the note from Bey. “Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé."

“Look what Beyoncé sent me, read it b—h,” Cardi responded excitedly. "It’s so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it," she continued. “Anybody who gets motherf–king next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf–king sight. I just wanna say thank you so much. I feel so special.”

