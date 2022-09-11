See Cardi B's New Face & Body Tattoos Of Her Kids' Names

Cardi B showed off some new ink on Instagram live this weekend. The "Up" rapper revealed two new tattoos dedicated to her kids, Kulture and Wave, on Saturday (Sept. 10.)

“I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” she said before sharing a tattoo of Wave's name written in red ink on the side of her face. “And I tatted my daughter’s name,” she added as she displayed the tattoo for Kulture on her arm. Both tattoos are written in cursive font. According to Billboard, a clip of Cardi getting red ink tattooed to her jawline was shared earlier this summer. However, it wasn't clear what the tattoo said at the time.

Now fans know it's a dedication to baby Wave, who just celebrated his first birthday on Sept. 4th. Cardi and Offset marked the occasion by sharing adorable photos and messages dedicated to the big milestone, including a video of Offset cradling Wave as a newborn. The rapper actually shared her desire to get her son's name tattooed on her face earlier this year. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!" she wrote on Twitter.

See a clip of the IG live and photos below: