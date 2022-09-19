Court Prosecutor Who Asked For Nude Photos Suspended

A Kentucky prosecutor who promised to help a defendant in exchange for nude photos was suspended by the state's supreme court last week.

Ronnie Goldy, an attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties, was temporarily suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court, which specified that only the General Assembly can permanently remove Goldy through impeachment because he is an elected officer, according to the Courier Journal.

In July, the Courier Journal reported that Goldy had exchanged 230 pages of Facebook messages with Misty Helton, who is currently being held on drug trafficking charges and one count of fleeing and evading, according to LEX 18.

Goldy claimed he didn't remember the Facebook message exchange with Helton, but didn't deny it while testifying at a hearing on September 8.