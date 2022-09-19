Florida Woman Went Shopping After Stabbing Roommates: Deputies

By Zuri Anderson

September 19, 2022

A Florida woman accused of stabbing her roommates reportedly told cops she went shopping after the attack, according to WOFL.

Marion County sheriff's deputies arrested 31-year-old Christina Adams shortly after one of the victims called 911 about the vicious attack Friday morning (September 16). The caller told dispatchers Adams allegedly stabbed her and another person before fleeing the house, authorities said.

Cops caught Adams as she was driving back to the scene and started questioning her. She initially denied attacking her roommates and told deputies she was "angry over being asked to leave the home that she shared with the victims," per an arrest report. Adams later confessed to grabbing a large knife and stabbing them multiple times, according to the sheriff's office.

During the interview, Adams reportedly revealed she changed her clothes and went shopping after the stabbing, thinking her roommates were dead. Deputies also allege she tried destroying evidence before leaving the house.

The suspect's now facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. She's being held at Marion County jail without bond.

