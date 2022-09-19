Frustrated Tom Brady Breaks Tablet Again At Same Stadium Months Later

By Jason Hall

September 19, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was again seen frustratedly smashing a tablet during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

The Buccaneers were trailing 3-0 in the third quarter when Brady appeared to throw a Microsoft tablet to the ground in frustration, as he did last December during Tampa Bay's 9-0 Sunday Night Football primetime loss in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

This time, however, the incident proceeded a Buccaneers rally in which the team outscored the Saints, 20-7, during the remainder of the second half to win 20-10.

''It's an emotional game,'' Brady said after the game via Yahoo Sports. ''A little bit of execution helps all the way around. I thought the defense played well again and the offensive line fought hard."

''Tough game all around,'' Brady added. ''That is a really good team, really well coached - a team we really struggle with. So, it feels good to win.''

Brady finished Sunday's game with 190 yards and a touchdown on 18 of 34 passing, having been held under 200 passing yards for the first time since December 2020.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.