Frustrated Tom Brady Breaks Tablet Again At Same Stadium Months Later

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was again seen frustratedly smashing a tablet during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

The Buccaneers were trailing 3-0 in the third quarter when Brady appeared to throw a Microsoft tablet to the ground in frustration, as he did last December during Tampa Bay's 9-0 Sunday Night Football primetime loss in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

This time, however, the incident proceeded a Buccaneers rally in which the team outscored the Saints, 20-7, during the remainder of the second half to win 20-10.