Nashville Bar Honoring Queen Elizabeth II With Fundraiser For A Good Cause

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II following her death earlier this month, a bar in Nashville has launched a fundraiser in Her Majesty's honor that aims to raise money for a cause dear to the late monarch.

The Pub, a British pub-style restaurant in the Gulch, has chosen to honor the late Queen's love for animals by raising funds to benefit senior dogs at a Middle Tennessee sanctuary, per WKRN. For every sale from the pub's selection of "Across the Pond" pints, the restaurant will donate $1 to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Located in Mt. Juliet, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary houses around 120 elderly dogs that have been rescued from shelters, aiming to give them comfort in their final years.

In addition to The Pub's fundraiser, the restaurant also set up a memorial for the Queen where people can sign a book offering their condolences and pay their respects to the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Queen Elizabeth II died September 8 in Balmoral at the age of 96. After lying in state at Westminster Hall for several days, she made her final journey to Westminster Abbey for her funeral on Monday (September 19). Members of the Royal Family were joined by world leaders and other mourners remember the life of Her Majesty the Queen.