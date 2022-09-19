The new monarch King Charles and members of the Royal Family including Camilla, Queen Consort, the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were all present.

Earlier that morning the Queen's coffin made its penultimate procession from Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin had been lying in state for four days, to the church where she wed her late husband Prince Phillip in 1947, and where she began her record-breaking 70-year reign during her coronation on June 2nd, 1953. In addition, the tenor bell tolled every minute for 96 minutes to honor every year of her life.