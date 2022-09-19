North Carolina Man Proud Of Son's Role In Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II following her death earlier this month, a man in North Carolina is proud that his young son was able to play a part in the late monarch's funeral.

Chris Yoo, a father of three living in Apex, tuned in to the worldwide coverage of Her Majesty's funeral on Monday (September 19), not just to see the historical moment but to watch as his 12-year-old son Caleb sang during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, per WRAL.

Caleb has been living and studying at the Westminster Abbey Choir School for the past five years where he and his choir perform nightly at the Abbey. Not only does the youngster sing, he also plays the piano, violin and viola. According to his father, Caleb's teachers at a Morrisville Montessori school notice how talented he was.

"I was very thankful for the teachers who saw his talent and determination," said Yoo. "When we saw that talent in him, we encouraged him to apply, and he was accepted."

The Westminster Abbey choir has been practicing for the funeral since Her Majesty's death, even pausing their studies to get ready for the event. Seeing his son take part in the funeral of the beloved monarch was a "proud moment" for Yoo, who sees his son several times a year along with his wife.

"Just watching the event was absolutely amazing ... in itself but also seeing that my son was part of it was a proud moment for a parent," he said.

Caleb is currently auditioning for other schools in England as his voice is maturing, meaning he will soon leave the Westminster Abbey choir.

Queen Elizabeth II died September 8 in Balmoral at the age of 96. After lying in state at Westminster Hall for several days, she made her final journey to Westminster Abbey for her funeral on Monday. Members of the Royal Family were joined by world leaders and other mourners remember the life of Her Majesty the Queen.