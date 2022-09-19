Ohio Castle Featuring 'Rapunzel Tower' For Sale

A historic Cleveland castle was recently put on the market that was built with its very own 'Rapunzel tower' among other special amenities. According to Zillow, the castle features original flooring from 1924, stained glass windows, and a large hearth. The space includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and a garden. There is a library inside of the house in addition to a partial basement.

The property sits in a valley on top of a hill, and exists in close proximity to popular city attractions including the Cleveland Zoo. It is also located near a variety of highly rated schools. The property has only been on the market for four days and is being sold for $249, 900. The seller is looking for an all cash buyer.