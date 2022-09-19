Post Malone Updates Fans After Taking Nasty Fall Onstage

Post Malone is recovering after taking a nasty fall onstage at a recent concert and updating fans about what led to the mishap.

The Twelve Carat Toothache musician was mid-performance of his hit "Circles" at a show in St. Louis on Saturday (September 17) when he fell in what looked to be a hole in the middle of the stage. Medics rushed to the rapper as he lay on the floor, one witness saying his leg was shaking "uncontrollably." He briefly left the stage but returned about 15 minutes later to continue the show.

The fall was enough to send him to the hospital, but Post made sure to update any worried fans by explaining what happened in a video shared to social media on Sunday, and especially thanking St. Louis fans for being patient and "putting up with my dumba--."

"Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar's on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there's a big a-- hole [in the stage]," he said. "So, I go around there, and I turned the corner and busted my a--. Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good."