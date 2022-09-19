Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that she earned major "points" with her teenage daughter for being Billie Eilish's celebrity crush in a recent interview, per Billboard.

“Oh, it was amazing,” she said on The Talk. “I saw it and I thought, ‘Finally they’re gonna think I’m cool!’ It was honestly, like, the only thing…I mean, because nothing I do is cool. I have a teenager. I mean, nothing. And finally, I was like, ‘Yes!'” The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star added, “I guess some of her friends had showed her on the bus, ’cause she doesn’t have social media. So they had shown her. And so she just came home beaming. And yeah, it gave me points for, like, almost a week.”

During an Instagram Q&A session with fans earlier this year, Eilish answered a question about her celeb crush with a photo of Gellar as Buffy. The actress responded by reposting a screenshot of the answer on her account. "I'm dead. That's all," she wrote in the caption. "I'm not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok... now that's really all," she added. Eilish recently broke two Guinness World Records for her various music award wins.

Watch a clip of Gellar's interview below: