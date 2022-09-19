These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Best For Country Music Fans

Country music is about so much more than banjos and fiddles. The songs that dominate country music charts are about the relatable stories, like growing up in poverty, the death of a loved one, your favorite dog, or cheating spouses.

Some cities are much more suitable for country music fans than others. But which were the best? LawnStarter wanted to find that out.

The website ranked the 180 largest cities to determine which were best suited for country music fans. To do so, LawnStarter used information such as the number of country music festivals, access to performance venues, and the affordability of concert tickets.

According to LawnStarter, five Texas cities ranked in the top 50. Austin landed in the top 10, coming in at number seven. Further down the list was Dallas at number 26, Denton at 29, Houston at number 37, and Grand Prairie at number 40.

According to the list, here are the top 10 cities in the US for country music fans:

Nashville, TN New York, NY Salt Lake City, UT Atlanta, GA Charleston, SC Chicago, IL Austin, TX Richmond, VA Eugene, OR Denver, CO

The full list of the best cities for country music fans can be found on LawnStarter's website.