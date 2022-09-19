This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In California

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in California serves up the best soup around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best soup in California can be found at Han Bat Sul Lung Tang located in Los Angeles. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Korean oxtail soup.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best soup in all of California:

"People travel far and wide to get a taste of Han Bat Sul Lung Tang's perfectly prepared and incredibly comforting Korean soups. Restaurant goers' go-to is the traditional Korean oxtail soup, but their beef brisket, ox bone, and beef tongue options also have people talking. There's a reason why they have over 2,300 reviews and 4.5 stars on Yelp."