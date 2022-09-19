This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Illinois

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Illinois serves up the best soup around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best soup in Illinois can be found at A Taste Of Lebanon located in Chicago. Eat This Not That recommended trying the homemade lentil soup.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best soup in all of Illinois:

"A Taste of Lebanon in Chicago crafts a hearty homemade lentil that, enjoyed alone or with a fattoush salad, is sure to hit the spot. One Yelp reviewer proudly proclaimed that Taste of Lebanon's lentil soup is, "without question the best lentil soup."