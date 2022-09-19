This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Minnesota serves up the best soup around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best soup in Minnesota can be found at Quang Restaurant located in Minneapolis. Eat This Not That recommended trying Quang's Pho Combo.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best soup in all of Minnesota:

"This family-operated restaurant in Minnesota has been making delicious Vietnamese dishes since 1989. A favorite among customers is Quang's Pho Combo, which is a tasty bowl of beef broth brimming with fresh beef, brisket, tripe, rice noodles, jalapeno, and other filling ingredients."