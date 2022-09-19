Woman Detained In Police Car Parked On Tracks Injured After Train Hits It

A detained Colorado woman was sitting inside a police car when a train suddenly struck the vehicle (September 16), according to KMGH.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton Friday evening (September 16), according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. A Platteville police officer stopped the 20-year-old female driver's car just past the railroad tracks near Highway 85 and Weld County Road 36.

After the officer reportedly parked his patrol car on the crossing, he and another cop detained the Greeley woman and placed her in the back of the police vehicle. While authorities were searching the suspect's vehicle, that's when a train traveling northbound struck the patrol car, per CBI's release.

Officials said the woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but didn't go into detail about her wounds. Nobody else was hurt in the crash. Union Pacific, which operates the train, was notified about the crash.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the alleged road rage incident, while the Colorado State Patrol is looking into the crash. CBI is investigating the woman's injuries while she was in police custody. The Platteville police chief told KUSA that the officer who left the patrol car on the tracks is on paid administrative leave.