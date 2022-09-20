One lucky Texas resident could be set for life — all they have to do is come forward and claim their winning lottery ticket.

A jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket for the September 17 drawing was sold in Willis, according to the Texas Lottery. The jackpot was $19 million, but the claimant would get $11,992,501.82 after selecting the cash value option at the time of purchase. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48).

The ticket was purchased at Master Food Mart at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road in Willis.

This ticket marks the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner this year, said Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," Grief added. The claimant has 180 days from the draw date to claim the jackpot prize.

In the same Lotto Texas drawing, nearly 60,000 tickets won prizes ranging from $2 to $12,002. The Lotto Texas jackpot will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million for the next drawing. Monday night's winning numbers were 1-2-21-27-37-52. Wednesday night's jackpot is an estimated $5.25 million. Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.