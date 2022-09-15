Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

One lucky Texas resident is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket.

The North Richland Hills resident won a top prize in the Ultimate 7s scratch-off ticket game, according to the Texas Lottery. The claimant purchased the winning ticket at Kroger at 9135 Grapevine Highway in North Richland Hills.

This prize marks the third of four $1 million prizes in the Ultimate 7s game.

In more Texas lottery news, a Hereford resident claimed a $1 million prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket game. Seven more top prizes are available for this game.

Furthermore, two more residents claimed winning lottery tickets this week. An Austin resident claimed a winning Casino Millions ticket worth $5 million while a Waxahachie claimed a jackpot prize worth $1 million in the Texas Two Step game. Last week, a resident from Fort Worth claimed a $3 million Mega Millions prize and a Manvel resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. Additionally, two jackpot-winning tickets for September 5's Two Step drawing were sold this week in San Antonio and Robstown. The prizes were worth $200,000, and the two winners will reportedly share the big prize.