Adam Levine Speaks Out Amid Cheating Rumors: 'I Crossed The Line'

Adam Levine is speaking out after rumors began circulating that he had a yearlong affair with a social media influencer.

On Tuesday (September 20), the Maroon 5 frontman hit back at speculation that he had an extended affair with an Instagram model after she posted a video on social media claiming the pair were together before breaking it off earlier this year.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he told TMZ, before shutting down the rumor that he cheated on his wife. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine went on to say he is taking the steps to address the "inappropriate" behavior with his family, including wife Behati Prinsloo, who recently announced that she and Levine were expecting their third child.

"In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he said, adding, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

On Monday (September 19), Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared a video to TikTok reportedly sharing screenshots of messages she had received from Levine after months of no-contact. One alleged message had the singer posing a "serious question" when he asked Stroh: "I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name in Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."