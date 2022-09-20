Bucs Sign Former All-Pro Amid Mike Evans' Suspension, Injuries
By Jason Hall
September 20, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to sign veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad amid Mike Evans' suspension and multiple injuries at the position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football Tuesday (September 20) morning.
Beasley said he planned to holdout for the right opportunity amid several offers from NFL teams since being released by the Buffalo Bills during the offseason, according to Garafolo.
"Getting the chance to play alongside [Buccaneers quarterback] Tom Brady, who has remained in contact with Beasley in recent weeks, months, yeah, that's the right situation," Garafolo said. "He's going to come in, he's going to sign today to their practice squad with the expectation that he will be elevated to their roster in the near future."
News from @gmfb: The #Buccaneers are signing veteran WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the expectation he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon, source says.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022
Tom Brady pushed to bring in another veteran pass catcher and has had Beasley on his radar for a while. pic.twitter.com/dTBH64cgyR
From @gmfb: With injuries at WR mounting and Mike Evans facing a one-game suspension, the #Buccaneers are adding veteran WR Cole Beasley to the mix. pic.twitter.com/7TIGUUuMHS— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022
Beasley was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and spent seven seasons with the franchise before joining the Bills in 2019.
The former SMU standout was selected as a second-team All-Pro during his second season in Buffalo, recording a career best 82 receptions for 967 yards in 2020.
Beasley enters his 11th NFL season with 550 career receptions for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns.
On Monday (September 19), the NFL suspended Evans for one game without pay in relation to an on-field incident that took place during his team's 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
The league cited "violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules" in relation to an incident in which Evans shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground after Lattimore was seen arguing with Brady and trading shoves with Bucs running back Leonard Fournette.
The Buccaneers are already dealing with several injuries at the wide receiver position amid Evans' absence including No. 2 receiver Chris Godwin and No. 3 receiver Julio Jones.