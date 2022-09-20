Bucs Sign Former All-Pro Amid Mike Evans' Suspension, Injuries

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to sign veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad amid Mike Evans' suspension and multiple injuries at the position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football Tuesday (September 20) morning.

Beasley said he planned to holdout for the right opportunity amid several offers from NFL teams since being released by the Buffalo Bills during the offseason, according to Garafolo.

"Getting the chance to play alongside [Buccaneers quarterback] Tom Brady, who has remained in contact with Beasley in recent weeks, months, yeah, that's the right situation," Garafolo said. "He's going to come in, he's going to sign today to their practice squad with the expectation that he will be elevated to their roster in the near future."