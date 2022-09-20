Celtics Center Robert Williams To Undergo Surgery, Will Miss Extended Time

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will miss all of training camp and the preseason due to a planned arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday (September 20).

Williams had previously underwent meniscus surgery in March and returned during Celtics' postseason run, which ended in a Game 6 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"Robert Williams’ procedure will keep him minimally out of the Celtics training camp and preseason, but the clean up on his left knee is expected to have him back in the lineup early in the regular season, sources said," Wojnarowski tweeted.