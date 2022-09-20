Charleston Is Home To One Of The 8 Best Ghost Tours In America

Fall is nearly here which means spooky season is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the haunted holiday than with a ghost story or two?

Expedia found eight of the best ghost tours in America in what are considered to be some of the "spookiest" cities in the country, including Chucktown itself.

Charleston is widely-known for being a haunted hotspot, so of course it landed a spot on the list thanks to its Pleasing Terrors nighttime walking tour detailing the city's spookiest locales and creepiest bits of history. Learn more at the Old Charleston Walking Tours website.

Here's what Expedia had to say:

"Haunted places, creepy history, and forgotten folklore: you'll get all these if you join the bi-weekly Charleston's Pleasing Terrors Night-Time Walking Ghost Tour. Your guide: an acclaimed ghost storyteller who was born and raised in Charleston, and has spent more than 20 years researching the ghostly sightings and associated history. Learn about the 'Blood Book' at one of the city's creepiest libraries; the haunted 'Bloody Alley' (a site associated with many duels and tragic deaths); and much more."

Check out Expedia's full list to see eight of the best ghost tours in the country.