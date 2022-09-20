Fan Who Threw Bottle At Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Arrested

By Jason Hall

September 20, 2022

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio man accused of throwing a bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during Sunday's (September 18) loss to the New York Jets has been arrested, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, citing the Cleveland Police Department.

"The Cleveland Police Department says it detained a Rocky River, Ohio, man who 'appeared to be intoxicated' as he was leaving the stadium and booked him on three misdemeanor charges: assault, failure to comply with a lawful order and disorderly conduct," Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday (September 20).

Pelissero had previously reported that the Browns had identified and planned to ban the fan who threw the bottle at Haslam, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

A video shared by Pelissero, who reported live from FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, shows Haslam walking toward the tunnel before an object appears to strike him.

Haslam is then seen pointing back to the person who threw the bottle.

"Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated," the Browns said in a statement shared on NFL.com Tuesday. "Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we've cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter."

The incident took place hours before a fan in the stands at Allegiant Stadium allegedly slapped Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during his team's 29-23 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders, which led to an investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.