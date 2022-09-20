Fan Who Threw Bottle At Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Arrested
By Jason Hall
September 20, 2022
An Ohio man accused of throwing a bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during Sunday's (September 18) loss to the New York Jets has been arrested, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, citing the Cleveland Police Department.
"The Cleveland Police Department says it detained a Rocky River, Ohio, man who 'appeared to be intoxicated' as he was leaving the stadium and booked him on three misdemeanor charges: assault, failure to comply with a lawful order and disorderly conduct," Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday (September 20).
Pelissero had previously reported that the Browns had identified and planned to ban the fan who threw the bottle at Haslam, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
The Cleveland Police Department says it detained a Rocky River, Ohio, man who "appeared to be intoxicated" as he was leaving the stadium and booked him on three misdemeanor charges: assault, failure to comply with a lawful order and disorderly conduct. https://t.co/XxW3x4yB5b— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022
A video shared by Pelissero, who reported live from FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, shows Haslam walking toward the tunnel before an object appears to strike him.
Haslam is then seen pointing back to the person who threw the bottle.
"Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated," the Browns said in a statement shared on NFL.com Tuesday. "Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we've cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter."
The incident took place hours before a fan in the stands at Allegiant Stadium allegedly slapped Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during his team's 29-23 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders, which led to an investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department.