Fan Who Threw Bottle At Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Arrested

An Ohio man accused of throwing a bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during Sunday's (September 18) loss to the New York Jets has been arrested, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, citing the Cleveland Police Department.

"The Cleveland Police Department says it detained a Rocky River, Ohio, man who 'appeared to be intoxicated' as he was leaving the stadium and booked him on three misdemeanor charges: assault, failure to comply with a lawful order and disorderly conduct," Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday (September 20).

Pelissero had previously reported that the Browns had identified and planned to ban the fan who threw the bottle at Haslam, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.