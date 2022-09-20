Georgia Man Killed In Freak Tractor Incident

A Madison County farmer was making repairs to the back of a tractor near his Danielsville home last Thursday when something went horribly wrong. According to WSB-TV, 78-year-old Larry Jack Grogan was fixing the backhoe when the tractor unexpectedly started up and rolled backwards on top of him. Grogan was not able to recover from the incident, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Captain Jimmy Patton told WSB-TV that Grogan was working on his tractor just outside of his shop when his efforts to fix the backhoe ended up jumpstarting the machine entirely. After rolling over Grogan, the tractor proceeded to roll in the direction of the shop. It ended up hitting the shop in addition to Grogan's house that is connected to the shop.

WSB-TV mentioned that the shop was significantly damaged during the incident. When Grogan did not come back to the house, his wife went outside to check on him around 12:00 p.m. and found his body. There has been no information released regarding the exact time that Grogan was killed, or if the tractor damaged the house. Grogan's death is being deemed an accident while police continue to investigate the incident.