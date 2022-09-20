Georgia Woman Breaks Fence, Falls Off Cliff In Maine

By Logan DeLoye

September 20, 2022

US-LIFESTYLE-ANCHORAGE
Photo: Getty Images

54-year old Romona Gowens of Calhoun, Georgia was visiting Scarborough, Maine with her sister when something very tragic occurred. According to WSB-TV, Gowens broke through a fence that lined a popular cliff walk and tumbled 30-feet down the cliff. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m while Gowens was leaning against the fence. Gowens' sister and nearby fisherman were the only ones to see the unfortunate incident unfold. Both called emergency crews who struggled to bring Gowens to safety upon arrival. Despite the distance, Gowens did not immediately die from the fall.

After she was rescued, she was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died. WSB-TV mentioned that the fall happened just one day before Gowens was to turn 55-years-old. Video footage of the surrounding area detailed signs that let visitors know that they are to walk the cliffs at their own risk, as conditions can be more dangerous depending on the weather. After the incident occurred, another sign was posted on the fence that let visitors know that the cliff walk was temporarily closed.

WMTW mentioned that the fall is not being deemed as "suspicious," as it appears to have been an accident. Local police continue to investigate the incident.

