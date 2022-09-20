Here Are The Best Parks For Fall Camping In Texas
By Ginny Reese
September 20, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Fall officially starts next week and you'll finally be able to enjoy the outdoors without feeling like you'll melt. Well... hopefully. Nevertheless, it's time to start planning those fall camping trips.
KSAT compiled a list of some of the best places in Texas to go camping in the fall. And if you plan your trip for mid-to-late October, you will be able to see some beautiful fall foliage as the perfect back drop.
Here are the top 20 state parks for fall camping, according to KSAT:
- Bastrop State Park in Bastrop
- Blanco State Park in Blanco
- Choke Canyon State Park in Calliham
- Colorado Bend State Park in Bend
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in Fredericksburg
- Garner State Park in Concan
- Goliad State Park & Historic Site in Goliad
- Goose Island State Park in Rockport
- Government Canyon State Natural Area in San Antonio
- Guadalupe River State Park in Spring Branch
- Hill Country State Natural Area in Bandera
- Inks Lake State Park in Burnet
- Lake Corpus Christi State Park in Mathis
- Lockhart State Park in Lockhart
- Lost Maples State Natural Area in Vanderpool
- McKinney Falls State Park in Austin
- Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi
- Palmetto State Park in Palmetto
- Pedernales Falls State Park in Johnson City
- South Llano River State Park in Junction
See more about these state parks on KSAT's website.