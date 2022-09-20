Here Are The Best Parks For Fall Camping In Texas

By Ginny Reese

September 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fall officially starts next week and you'll finally be able to enjoy the outdoors without feeling like you'll melt. Well... hopefully. Nevertheless, it's time to start planning those fall camping trips.

KSAT compiled a list of some of the best places in Texas to go camping in the fall. And if you plan your trip for mid-to-late October, you will be able to see some beautiful fall foliage as the perfect back drop.

Here are the top 20 state parks for fall camping, according to KSAT:

See more about these state parks on KSAT's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.