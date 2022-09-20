Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Austin

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in Austin is Lucky's Italian Sandwiches. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"This is by far the best pizza I've ever had in Austin. Better than Austin's other pizza joints, better than what I've had in NYC, or San Francisco, but very reminiscent of Italy."

Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the area:

Lucky's Italian Sandwiches Lover Boy Pizza Pedroso's Pizza Fired Pizzas Market Street Pizza DeSano Pizzeria Napoletana Li'l Nonna's Pizza Leon Jet's Pizza 40 North

A full list of the best pizza places in the city can be found on Yelp's website.