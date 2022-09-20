Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Dallas
By Ginny Reese
September 20, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.
The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day.
Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.
According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in Dallas is Yonkers Pizza. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:
"This place has really good pizza! I was pleasantly surprised with how crispy and light the crust was and how good a simple cheese pizza can be. I love dipping the extra crust into the marinara sauce. It's not a real big place but it is throwing out some really nice pies. I also had a chance to sample The meatball sliders I believe the bread is made in house. I live about 30 minutes away but the pizza is worth the drive."
Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the area:
- Yonkers Pizza
- Pizza Getti
- Pizzeria Testa
- Italia Express
- Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar- N Henderson Ave
- Partenope Ristorante
- Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar- Beltline Road
- Kenny's Italian Kitchen
- Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar- Oak Lawn Ave
- Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine
A full list of the best pizza places in the city can be found on Yelp's website.