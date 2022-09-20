Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Dallas

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in Dallas is Yonkers Pizza. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"This place has really good pizza! I was pleasantly surprised with how crispy and light the crust was and how good a simple cheese pizza can be. I love dipping the extra crust into the marinara sauce. It's not a real big place but it is throwing out some really nice pies. I also had a chance to sample The meatball sliders I believe the bread is made in house. I live about 30 minutes away but the pizza is worth the drive."

Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the area:

Yonkers Pizza Pizza Getti Pizzeria Testa Italia Express Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar- N Henderson Ave Partenope Ristorante Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar- Beltline Road Kenny's Italian Kitchen Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar- Oak Lawn Ave Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine

A full list of the best pizza places in the city can be found on Yelp's website.