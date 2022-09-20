Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In San Antonio

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in San Antonio is Righteous Pie. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"This is my favorite pizza spot in San Antonio. They always have vegan options as well as non vegan options so it's the perfect place for a vegan to bring non vegan friends or vice versa. The pizza itself is absolutely delicious! You can taste the care and quality that goes into it. I would liken that to NY style slices which is my personal favorite style of pizza. I've brought so many people to this pizza truck and they all had nothing but good things to say. Definitely stop by this place if you get the chance!"

Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the area:

Righteous Pie Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar Back Unturned Brewing Goomba's Pizzeria- San Antonio The Last Slice Il Forno Umberto's Italian Grill The Growler Exchange Po Po Trattoria Pizzeria- Westpointe 151 Mattenga's Pizzeria O' Connor

