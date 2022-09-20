Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Tucson

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in Tucson is Anello. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"Very small inside, but the most quaint and adorable pizza restaurant ever. Food was absolutely phenomenal and service was also amazing. Menu is short and simple, but when the food is outstanding it doesn't matter!"

Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the area:

Anello Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink NORTH Los Olivos Renee's Tucson Fiamme Pizza Empire Pizza Serial Grillers Falora Jimmy's Pizzeria Squared Up Pizza

A full list of the best pizza places in the city can be found on Yelp's website.