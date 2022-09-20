Kodak Black Stops Fan From Recording Him: 'Don't Do That. You Trippin'

“Aye, check it out, man, don’t record me,” Kodak told the fan. “Man, you recording me! You on Live, but you just put the phone to my car, homie. Don’t do that. Then you lying to me. End your s**t, bruh. You tripping, boy. You ain’t see the s**t just that happened to PnB Rock? Now, God forbid, I’m lit around this b***h. Everybody love me too much to play with me, but at the same time, God forbid some crazy s**t."



Kodak Black collaborated with PnB Rock a few times throughout their respective careers. He was one of the first artists to speak out about Rock's death last week. Once the news broke, he took to social media and remembered his final moments with the slain rapper.



“I Met @pnbrock 2015 ! We Both Had Jus Came Home & Signed To The Same Label !!!” Kodak wrote on Instagram. “This S**t F**ked Me Up Maneee PNB Was A Cool Lil N***a Dawg It’s Sad N****s a Kill You For Yo Own S**t.”



Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Kodak's latest run-in with a fan above.