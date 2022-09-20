Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Drug & False Imprisonment Charges

“My client doesn’t even do drugs, so he has absolutely no idea what they were talking about,” Pearce told ABC News.



The woman who accused Mystikal of raping her said the rapper initially accused her of stealing $100 and forced her to stay in his residence until she returned the money. She denied stealing the money but offered to help him find it. During her search, she found what was described as a "crystalline substance" in one of his drawers. While she was inside the house, Tyler alleged asked if he could "feel" the woman. Once she turned him down, he allegedly pushed her onto the bed and raped her.



In regards to the criminal damage charge, his lawyer said it stems from an accusation that the rapper broke the band of the alleged victim's Apple Watch. Tyler's next hearing is on October 17 with bond potentially becoming a topic of discussion after he was denied back in August. However, his lawyer said the prosecution may bring up the rapper's 2003 guilty plea to sexual battery extortion as evidence of past crimes.



Tyler is still being held in jail and will remain there for the time being.