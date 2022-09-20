Texas Has One Of The Top 8 Ghost Tours In America

Spooky Season is upon us and more people are looking for chilling thrills. What better way to get spooked out than with one of America's top ghost tours?

Expedia compiled a list of the top eight ghost tours in the entire country. The website states, "So pack your EMF detector, a favorite piece of amateur ghost-hunting equipment, and get ready for the goosebumps: We’ve pulled the top-ranked guided ghost tours bookable on Expedia for each city."

One Texas ghost tour landed on the list, and it's in San Antonio. Not only can you explore the city's ghostly past, but it's all done on Segways! Expedia explains:

"On this tour, you’ll glide past some of San Antonio’s most haunted locations aboard a Segway. The San Antonio Ghost Segway Tour is a two-hour guided adventure that winds past the Spanish Governor’s Palace Hanging Trees, an old burial ground near the Alamo, and locations from the Old West, including the sites of famous gun fights and battles. Expect to hear stories about The Donkey Lady, La Llorona and, of course, the spirits of Alamo defenders."

Learn more about America's best ghost tours on Expedia's website.