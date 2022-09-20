This Is The Richest Person In Missouri

Forbes recently discovered there are currently 748 billionaires populating America. These individuals have made their money in everything from agriculture to video games.

Although billionaires can be found in 42 of the 50 states, most call one of four states their home: California (with 186 billionaire residents), New York (with 135 billionaire residents), Florida (with 78 billionaire residents) and Texas (with 67 billionaire residents). On the other hand, eight states have no billionaire residents at all: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. Combined, the richest billionaires from each state are worth a collective $1.4 trillion.

So, who is the richest billionaire in Missouri? Pauline MacMillan Keinath, according to Forbes (who compiled the data by collecting net worths as of March 11, 2022).

MacMillan Keinath, who lives in St. Louis, has a net worth of roughly $8.8 billion. The source of that wealth is the food company Cargill. Here's what Forbes had to say about MacMillan Keinath:

"MacMillan Keinath is the great-granddaughter of the founder of Cargill, the largest food company in the world and largest private company in the U.S. by revenue. She owns an estimated 13% stake; about 90% of Cargill is still owned by the family."