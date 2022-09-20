This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Tennessee

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go.

Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs available in each state, and, according to the site, Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint nabbed the top spot for Tennessee.

Known for its West Tennessee "whole hog" barbecue, Martin's serves up spare ribs in a barbecue tray — with the choice of four bones, half slab or full slab — or in combo platters with other tasty barbecue favorites you just can't beat. Martin's has several locations around Middle Tennessee, so you're never too far from good food. Find your nearest location at the restaurant's website.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the "absolute best" ribs in Tennessee:

"For top-notch spare ribs in Tennessee, there's only one local haunt to visit, Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint. This southern icon embraces whole-hog style cooking, and the cooks still get up at the break of dawn to cook the meats, sauces, and sides fresh for that day (via The Epoch Times).

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint's commitment to consistent hard work and culinary excellence pays off in the form of amazing ribs that TripAdvisor reviewers laud as 'the best ribs I've ever had.'"

Check out Mashed's full list to see the restaurant in each state that serves up the best ribs.