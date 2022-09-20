This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Missouri

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Missouri serves up the best soup around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best soup in Missouri can be found at Vietnam Cafe located in Kansas City. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Pho Ga.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best soup in all of Missouri:

"Just one taste of Vietnam Cafe's flavorful food and you will soon find out why they are known as Kansas City's #1 Vietnamese restaurant. Try out their Pho Ga, which is a rice noodle soup filled with shredded chicken, or Pho Bo Vien, a rice noodle soup filled with beef meatballs, if you are looking for a satisfying lunch or dinner dish. One reviewer gushed, "It's my personal belief that everyone should make this their go to place for Vietnamese/ Thai/ Chinese food."