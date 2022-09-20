Video Shows Chicago Woman Throw Three-Year-Old Nephew Into Lake Michigan

A Chicago woman threw her three-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan on Monday afternoon and the entire incident was captured on a Navy Pier surveillance camera. According to WGN9, the woman that threw the toddler into the lake was his aunt. When police arrived at the scene, they were able to lift the struggling child out of the water and transport him to a nearby hospital.

WGN9 mentioned that the boy was pulled out of the water near East Grand Avenue and was transported to Laurie Children's Hospital shorty after 1:00 p.m. He arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Those who rescued the toddler stated that he was in cardiac arrest while being pulled from the water. Aerial footage taken after the boy was rescued from the water detailed a section of the sidewalk roped off while emergency crews were parked along the street.