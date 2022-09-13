WATCH: 'Torrential Downpour' In Chicago Causes Rare Sidewalk Geysers

Heavy rains tore through the Windy City over the weekend causing a rare phenomenon to occur along the sewers. According to Block Club Chicago, "convergence of water and air that created pressure at sewer junctions" caused water to spout high above a few buildings along the sidewalks of Montrose and Harding Avenues. Locals and tourists situated near Lincoln Square were also able witness the 'rare' phenomenon.

The depth of the tunnels under the sewer system, paired with the abundance of rain, caused air to get trapped inside of the tunnels. This air then pushed the water upwards and out of the sewers. Block Club Chicago mentioned that the water blasts had to be strong enough to remove the 140 pound manhole covers placed on the sewer openings. Water department spokesperson Megan Vidis mentioned that the pipes inside of the sewer were not at all effected by the pressure.

"Sometimes you need to let Mother Nature burp a little," local plumber Eric Lister explained to Block Club Chicago. A few Chicagoans were able to record videos of the water spouting along the sidewalks and post them on their personal Twitter pages.