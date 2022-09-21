Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, were spotted together for the first time since allegations arose that the Maroon 5 singer was involved in a yearlong affair with another woman.

The pair, who have been married for nearly a decade and share two children with another on the way, were seemingly at ease with each other as they picked up their kids from school in Montecito, California, on Tuesday (September 20), per Page Six. In photos shared by Daily Mail, Levine smiled while walking with his wife, wearing a red band T-shirt and black shorts while Prinsloo looked casual in a white shirt with her hair in a bun.

The photos were reportedly taken not long after Levine issuing a statement denying that he cheated on his wife and had a physical affair with another woman. He did, however, admit that he "crossed the line" by sending flirty messages to someone who wasn't Prinsloo.

Levine was initially accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who shared screenshots of alleged messages from the musician in a video posted to TikTok on Monday (September 19), including one where he supposedly asked if he could name his third child after her.However, since Stroh's video, two additional women have also spoken out claiming to have received flirty messages from Levine.

The singer broke his silence on Tuesday, saying he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," adding, "did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

He said he was taking steps to address the "inappropriate" behavior with his family.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he said. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2013 and have two children together: 5-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace. They are currently expecting their third child.