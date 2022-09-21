Arizona Is Home To One Of The Top Cities For Relocating Professionals

It seems like professionals are always on the hunt for their next opportunity. And since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are working from home. This has led people to move to warmer climates and smaller metros.

Stacker compiled a list of the top 10 cities to which professionals are flocking. The website states, "The net migration rate was calculated by determining the number of members changing their location on their LinkedIn profile per 10,000 members."

Phoenix landed at number 10 on the list. The net migration rate for this area is 33.05. The website explains:

"Most people who moved to Phoenix in June 2021 came from Los Angeles, Chicago, and Tucson. The fifth-largest city in the United States' biggest employers are American Express, which employs over 9,000 residents, and Banner Health, one of the largest health care systems in the country and the largest employer in Arizona, employing nearly 11,000 people in Phoenix alone. As of May 2022, Phoenix's unemployment rate was 2.9%, well below the national rate of 3.6%."

You can see the full list of the top 10 cities to which professionals are flocking on Stacker's website.