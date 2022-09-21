Disgraced Owner Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns, Mercury

Robert Sarver announced he's already begun the process to sell the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury amid his recent yearlong suspension.

"I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury," Sarver said in a statement obtained by ESPN on Wednesday (September 21).

Sarver, the majority owner of the Suns and Mercury, was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association for engaging "in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards as reflected in team and League rules and policies," the league announced in a news release shared on Tuesday (September 13).