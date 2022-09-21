Father Of Uvalde Victim Gets Haunting Tattoo In Wake Of Shooting

When local news outlets the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE obtained and released footage from inside Robb Elementary School on the day of the deadly attack on May 24, something stuck with a victim's parent.

Brett Cross, the father of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, who was among the 19 children and two teachers killed that day, recently revealed a tattoo he just got that memorializes the words — or lack thereof — in the video footage which showed law enforcement's "abject failure" of a response, according to Chron. Cross' tattoo reads, "The sounds of children screaming have been removed." This is in reference to the Austin American-Statesman's editor's note at the top of the released video footage.

"What started as a warning on a video of the tragedy has been reclaimed. Their screams weren’t just silenced. Their voices were indefinitely. We are their voices," Cross tweeted, shouting out the tattoo artist (@_Bratzdoll_tattoos_ on Instagram). The tattoo artist also shared photos of Cross' tattoo on her Instagram account, saying, "I’m so very honored to have been able to have done this tattoo for a very kind and strong person. His son was a victim of the uvalde school incident and he is making sure his son’s voice is heard and people a make difference from this incident. The kids voices will be heard. We need to make sure of it! Thank you once again for letting me do this amazing and meaningful tattoo for you," she said.